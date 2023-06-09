A year after etching her name in the NCAA record books, Jocelyn Alo remains prominent in the softball world.

The Campbell alumna and Hauula native, who broke the all-time NCAA home run record for Oklahoma last year in addition to winning a national title and National Player of the Year, signed an endorsement deal with renowned sporting brand Rawlings last November.

Rawlings, known for its softball and baseball gear, has launched a fastpitch softball bat modeled after Alo.

The Mantra Plus+ Jocelyn Alo special edition fastpitch softball bat is available for sale on Rawlings’ website and retails for $449.95.

The purple and white bat features special design features specific to Alo, such as some of her personal tattoos and mantras.

Only 2,500 bats have been manufactured, and each bat is numbered.