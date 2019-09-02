Rasmussen rallies Rainbow Wahine to four set win over 13th-ranked Washington to capture Classic Championship

Jolie Rasmussen and the Rainbow Wahine celebrate a four set upset over 13th-ranked Washington at the Stan Sheriff Center

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team put amemorable finishing touch on a season-opening statement on Sunday night, improving to 3-0 with a four set win over Washington in the championship match of the 31st Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Junior hitter Jolie Rasmussen posted a match-high 19 kills and five of Hawaii’s 18 blocks to upset the 13th-ranked Huskies 25-20, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16.

Rasmussen, an Oregon transfer, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Hawaii freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig added 11 kills of her own, joining Rasmussen and senior setter Norene Iosia on the all-tournament team.

Fellow former Duck Brooke van Sickle had seven kills, five assists, four digs, and seven blocks in the win.

Hawaii’s Classic title was the program’s first since 2013, snapping a four year strangle-hold by the Pac-12 conference.

The Rainbow Wahine, 3-0 for the first time since 2015 will return to the Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday, opening the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational against Army.