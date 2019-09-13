Rasmussen injured in Rainbow Wahine victory over West Virginia as UH improves to 7-0

Jolie Rasmussen helped off of the court after apparent ankle injury in victory over West Virginia // Spectrum Sports

The 18th-ranked University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their season starting win-streak to seven matches on Thursday night with a four set win over West Virginia at the Stan Sheriff Center, but may have lost an important player in the process.

The Rainbow Wahine defeated West Virginia 18-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12, however, in the third set, last week’s AVCA National Player of the Week Jolie Rasmussen went down to the tera-flex to an apparent ankle injury.

Rasmussen landed on the foot of WVU’s Briana Lynch on a play at the net, with both players going down.

Rasmussen, was helped off of the court into the locker-room, where she kept weight off of her right foot. She would later return to the bench with her ankle wrapped.

The severity of her injury is not known at this time.

Coach Robyn Ah Mow and #HawaiiWVB players Tiffany Westerberg and McKenna Ross describe what it was like to see Jolie Rasmussen go down with an injury in the third set. pic.twitter.com/4BHHGQ0cV6 — Hawaii Warrior World (@hawaiiwworld) September 13, 2019

In the victory for UH, Amber Igiede posted a season-high 14 kills with six blocks, while Brooke Van Sickle recorded 14 kills with 11 digs.

The Rainbows continue the Outrigger Challenge on Friday night against Utah Valley.