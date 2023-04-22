Led by Randy Abshier’s masterful pitching performance, the University of Hawaii baseball team defeated Long Beach State 2-0 on Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Abshier tossed a shutout, good for the first complete game of the Rich Hill era at UH.

Abshier allowed just two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in 102 pitches, becoming the first UH pitcher to toss a complete game since Logan Pouelsen on May 2, 2021. Abshier’s shutout is also Hawaii’s first since Pouelsen did so on March 4, 2018.

Nico Zeglin got the start for Long Beach State and struck out 10 in 6.1 innings, allowing three hits, four walks and one run in taking the loss.

Zach Storbakken led the way offensively for Hawaii with two doubles and an RBI.

With the win, Hawaii clinched the series victory and improves to 18-13 overall, as well as 8-6 in the Big West Conference.

UH and LBSU close out its series at 1:05 p.m.