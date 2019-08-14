Rams rookie safety Taylor Rapp aims to build on preseason success at Aloha Stadium

Inside a gymnasium, on Tuesday afternoon on the Pearl Harbor-Hickam Base a kids cheerleading camp was taking place, led by the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders. It was one of many events the Rams have going on this week leading up to their preseason game on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Much like the kids learning cheer routines, many incoming Rams players are trying to take advantage of their opportunities this weekend at Aloha Stadium. Los Angeles’ rookie safety Taylor Rapp is one of those players.

The preseason is a time prove yourself. Rapp, LA’s second round draft pick in 2019 will be hoping to build on what he started in preseason game number one against the Raiders.

A University of Washington product, Rapp was also the Rams’ first pick of this year’s draft, having traded their round one pick away. The 6′ 208 pound 21 year old impressed in his preseason debut. He made two tackles, tipped a ball that led to an interception, and broke up another pass. LA’s head coach Sean McVay said he likes the urgency and instincts he saw from Rapp in that game.

The Rams have a veteran secondary that includes Rapp’s fellow former-Husky Marcus Peters at cornerback who was in Honolulu earlier this summer putting on a camp. But with the starters not playing against Dallas, Rapp will get a lot of run and is a guy to watch.

He just might be making plays worthy of some cheering.

Kickoff between the Rams and Cowboys is this Saturday at Aloha Stadium 4:00pm and can be seen on KHON2.