Rams head coach Sean McVay can ‘feel the buzz’ the NFL has brought to Hawaii

Less than 24 hours ahead of their NFL preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams made their way to the University of Hawaii today for a final walkthrough before heading to Aloha Stadium.

Head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media regarding the hype surrounding the game as he felt a buzz in there even at practice.

“Guys are excited and hopefully guys compete to the best of their ability and make it a good experience for everybody and a fun game for a lot of the great people here to be able to see,” said McVay.

Although the starters won’t play in Saturday’s game, McVay said that the players who will take the field this weekend are motivated not just to make an NFL roster, but to also put on a show for Hawaii.

“You can just feel there’s a buzz around here that you can’t help but just be enthusiastic about and we want to make sure that we put on a great game that they deserve,” said McVay. “And I think it’s a great representation of the Rams organization and the Cowboys organization and also the NFL to just try to broaden the horizon for the amount of people that you can get exposed to this game. The support has been outstanding and it makes you certainly feel special.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s Rams vs. Cowboys game is set for 4 pm HST. The game will be broadcast live on KHON2.