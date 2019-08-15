Rams All-Pro running back Todd Gurley not expected to travel with team to Hawai’i for preseason game vs. Cowboys

HONOLULU, HI – SUNDAY, JANUARY 31: Team Irvin running back Todd Gurley #30 of the St. Louis Rams warms up before the start of the first half of the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 31, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii.Team Irvin defeated Team Rice 49-27. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

As a rookie in 2015, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was on the winning team for the Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium, but it appears that he won’t have an opportunity for a ‘hana hou’ performance this weekend.

The All-Pro who is not expected to take a single snap this preseason is unlikely to travel with the team to Hawaii for their game on Saturday against the Cowboys, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“That’s something that I would say, more likely than not, but we’re still working through the specifics of that as we kind of get closer and closer to that,” McVay told media members earlier this week. “I don’t have the full answer, but more likely than not, he will not go.”

Gurley is currently rehabbing a lingering knee injury and has not practiced on consecutive days yet in training camp.

Following the team’s first preseason game against the Raiders, McVay, who believes in resting starters not competing for positions during the preseason, said there would be players who might not make the trip to Hawaii.

“That’s coach’s decision,” Gurley said on Tuesday to media. “I would love to just go to Hawaii, sit back, sip on some pineapple juice, chill at whatever hotel we’re staying. Who could complain about going to Hawaii?

Kickoff between the Rams and Cowboys is scheduled for 4:00 pm at Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised on KHON2.