Rainbows shortstop Kole Kaler selected as All-American

Hawaii’s Kole Kaler takes a throw at second base during an NCAA baseball game +V= on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

For the first time since 2011, a University of Hawai’i baseball player earned All-American accolades. Junior shortstop Kole Kaler earned his second national honor of the shortened 2020 season as the Queen Creek, Ariz., native was named All-American third team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Kaler becomes the program’s first All-American since 2011 when Kolten Wong and Lenny Linsky were named All-Americans by multiple publications. Kaler is the 16th Rainbow Warrior to earn All-American honors.

The junior broke onto the national scene in a hurry, ranking sixth in doubles (9), 10th in triples (3) and ranked inside the top 100 in the country in batting average (74th), hits (76th), RBI’s (83rd), slugging percentage (91st), total bases (82nd), sacrifice bunts (14th) and sacrifice flies (78th).

Kaler adjusted to D-I play very quickly, even being named the final Big West Player of the Week this season. Hitting at an impressive .407 clip, the junior led the conference in RBI’s (17) and doubles (9), ranked second in slugging percentage (.661) and fourth in walks (10). With Kaler’s significant influence, Hawai’i led the league in doubles (32) and triples (8) in this early season.

The shortstop finished the year with seven multi-hit games, including a pair of three-hit games, had a nine-game hitting streak to start the season, is currently on a six-game hitting streak, and led the team with five multi-RBI games.

The junior was also named a top 30 shortstop and the Big West’s Most Impressive Hitter by D1Baseball.com.

Hawai’i has had three Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshmen All-American selections since 2011 – Adam Fogel and Dylan Thomas (2017) and Scotty Scott (2019).