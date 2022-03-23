The University of Hawai’i baseball team hosts its first conference matchup of the year this weekend, with a three-game series set to begin Friday night at 6:35 pm HT.The Rainbow Warriors took their first series loss of conference play 2-1 against Long Beach State this past weekend.

Although the ‘Bows were outscored 12-10, it was the lowest production a team has had against UH in a series so far.

Redshirt Junior Matt Wong continued his hot streak against Long Beach State, where he raised his batting average to .300 and launched two home runs in back-to-back games against the Dirtbags.

Cade Halemanu showed he wants that Friday Night spot back in the longest outing from a pitcher all season. In six innings of work he allowed one earned run on three hits, while striking out five.

‘He had a breakthrough mentally’ – Rainbows play host to UC Irvine this weekend, Cade Halemanu returns to Friday Night spot in pitching rotation https://t.co/Hhte0Hftt9 @HawaiiBaseball #HawaiiBSB #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/zGh1WkV4nB — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 23, 2022

Junior Pitcher Buddie Pindel has shown signs of excellence out of the pen but was called on to start on Sunday, where he outputted five scoreless innings of work.

The UH bullpen is far from clear as it has seen 8 different guys start games and 11 guys able to give innings out of the pen.

Junior first baseman Jacob Igawa has featured his power of late, hitting homeruns in back to back to back series. He leads the team with three home runs.

UH is a combined 0-for-18 in pinch-hit situations, while opponents are 3-for-29.

HAWAI’I (7-12, 1-2) VS. UC IRVINE (13-7, 3-0) Date | Time Friday, Mar. 25, 2022 6:35 p.m. HT | Saturday Mar. 26, 6:35 p.m. HT | Sunday Mar. 27, 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu- Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports (Sunday) Live Stream ESPN+ (Sunday) Radio CBS 1500 (Entire Series) Tickets Purchase Here Live Stats FRIDAY | SATURDAY | SUNDAY Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UC Irvine Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @hawaiibsb | Facebook Promotions First Hawaiian Bank is the series sponsor and will distribute 300 reusable bags and award great prize packs throughout the series.



Friday (Mar. 25):Prince Kuhio Day Tribute and “Aloha Friday”, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Aloha apparel. Saturday (Mar. 26): “Girl Group Night” top music and videos from your favorite groups played throughout the game. Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch of the first game near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Sunday (Mar. 27): “Boy Band Day” top music and videos from your favorite groups played throughout the game. Sunday is also a “Season-Ticket Holder Appreciation” game and all UH season-ticket holders in all UH sports will receive 50% off upper level adult tickets. UH season-ticket holders can purchase their tickets in advance (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.) at the Simplifi Arena or on game day at Les Murakami Stadium. Supplies are limited and other restrictions may apply.