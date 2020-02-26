Rainbows hit the road for three game series at defending national champion Vanderbilt

Packing up with seven victories from their season opening 10 game homsestand, the University of Hawaii baseball team will take the show on the road this week for one of the most high profile series in recent memory.

The Rainbow Warriors loaded the buses and left for Nashville, Tennessee early Tuesday evening for a three game series against the defending national champions of Vanderbilt.

The Commadores who have won six of their first eight games, came in at number two in the latest Division-I baseball rankings and feature arguably the game’s best talent in pitcher Kumar Rocker. The sophomore went 10-1 with a 2.17 ERA in his last 11 starts, striking out 82 in 70.2 innings to finish his All-American freshman campaign and was named College World Series MVP.

The Rainbow Warriors, are fresh off of a four game series split against Washington State. It’s expected that the rotation for the Rainbows will be Logan Pouelsen (0-1, 6.06 ERA), Aaron Davenport (2-0, 1.37 ERA), and either Cade Smith (1-0, 4.76 ERA) or Brandon Ross (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

The first game of the series will take place on Friday at 12:30pm HST. Saturday’s game will be at 10:00 am HST, with Sunday’s showdown set for 8:00am HST. All three games will be available via ESPN+.