HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i baseball team returns home for the first time in two weeks for a three-game matchup with Cal State Fullerton beginning Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium. Highlighting the weekend will be Saturday’s celebration of the new outfield refresh featuring the 1980s World Series team, Derek Tatsuno, Les Murakami, and Kolten Wong. Deemed Legends Weekend, will highlight some of the great moments of UH baseball. Catch the first game and debut of the wall on Friday with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. HT.

HAWAI'I (18-18, 11-7) VS. Cal State Fullerton (16-22, 9-6) Date | Time Friday, Apr. 29, 6:35 p.m. HT | Saturday, Apr. 30, 6:35 p.m. HT | Sunday, May 1, 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O'ahu – Les Murakami Stadium Live Stream ESPN+ (FRI) | ESPN+ (SAT) | ESPN+ (SUN) Radio ESPN HONOLULU (All Games) Live Stats FRIDAY | SATURDAY | SUNDAY Notes Hawai'i (PDF)| UC Davis Hawaii Athletics will honor its rich baseball history with the debut of the new Les Murakami Stadium outfield wall refresh. Video tributes will be displayed throughout the weekend commemorating the UH baseball's legends with a special appearance by Derek Tatsuno, Head Coach Les Murakami and the 1980 World Series team at Saturday's game. Saturday (Apr. 30): Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono'i (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch of the first game near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Sunday (May 1): UH Band Day. The UH Pep Band will make a special appearance and entertain baseball fans at Sunday's game.

PROBABLE ROTATION HAWAI’I CAL STATE FULLERTON Name Yr. Hand (Rec., ERA) DAY NAME Yr. Hand (REC. ERA) Cade Halemanu Jr RHP (2-3, 4.13) Fri. Tyler Stultz Jr LHP (3-2, 3.56) Li’i Pontes Jr RHP (2-0, 3.12) Sat. Evan Yates Fr RHP (2-1, 4.07) TBA Sun. Peyton Jones So LHP (1-1, 7.94)



HEAD COACH RICH HILL

Overall record: 1,097-754-4 (35th season)

At Hawai’i: 18-18 (1st season)



SERIES VS CAL STATE FULLERTON

Overall record vs. FULLERTON: 14-23

Streak: W3



FIRST PITCH

The Rainbow Warriors win streak came to an end as they went 2-2 last week, but picked up their third straight conference series win.

Hawai’i has moved into sole possession of third place in the Big West standings, with Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara ahead.

The ‘Bows have scored 37 combined runs on the last two Sunday games they played.

Sophomore second baseman Stone Miyao continued his hit streak which now sits at 13 games. Over that span, he is hitting .382, with 21 hits, 17 RBIs, and one home run.

continued his hit streak which now sits at 13 games. Over that span, he is hitting .382, with 21 hits, 17 RBIs, and one home run. Junior pitcher Cade Halemanu picked up his second consecutive win with 10 strikeouts over six innings of work at UC Davis.

picked up his second consecutive win with 10 strikeouts over six innings of work at UC Davis. The UH bullpen is far from clear as it has seen 8 different guys start games and 11 guys able to give innings out of the pen.

Opposing pinch-hitters are struggling against UH pitching hitting .126. Although Hawai’i is not much better batting .143 in pinch-hit scenarios.

Three Rainbow Warriors hold double-digit reached base streaks. Junior Jacob Igawa sits at 12, while sophomore Stone Miyao and graduate Cole Cabrera share a thirteen-game streak of reaching base. The season leader is junior Dallas Duarte at 16.

LEAN ON ME

The bullpen has been a stable part of the ‘Bows approach. Going into the UC Davis series, the pen had an ERA of 4.94. After the three-game series, it’s now 4.59. After the series win, three pitchers have shown they are “stoppers”. Li’i Pontes has stepped into a starting role on this past road trip where he recorded 20 strikeouts and one earned run over 13 innings while sporting a 3.12 ERA. Dalton Renne had his fifth appearance without giving up a run as his ERA dropped to 3.13. The last is Buddie Pindel who has had his share of starts and relief appearances, with the most recent being 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball against UC Davis on Sunday. Pindel’s ERA dropped below the four mark and sits at 3.86.

SLIM SHADY? NAH, HAWAI’I ELECTRIC COMPANY

You may notice many of the everyday players have dyed their hair blonde; well, there’s a reason behind it. When someone reaches bases with an extra-base hit or records a significant strikeout, don’t be surprised if you see the hat or helmet come off—followed by a rubbing of the head towards the dugout, signaling the creation of electricity. The team calls themselves the “Honolulu Electric Company,” as they’re a higher energy crew.

MASTER’S OF MONDAYS

Ever heard the phrase “A case of the Mondays”? Most people don’t like the day because it’s the start of the workweek after the weekend, but the Rainbow Warriors seem to be big fans of the day. The ‘Bows are 3-0 on Mondays while holding a 15-18 record any other day of the week heading into the series with Cal State Fullerton. On the opposite spectrum, UH is 3-9 on Saturday games. With 16 games remaining on the schedule, UH has one more remaining game on Monday. It’s set for May 23rd at California Baptist.

NO ONE SAID IT WOULD BE EASY

In the first half of the season, it’s safe to say the schedule for UH has not been friendly. Of their 10 opponents, seven have winning records at this point in the season, including Vanderbilt, UNLV, and Big 10, leading Rutgers already at the 30-win mark. In terms of the Big West Conference play, UC Santa Barbara sits at No.1 in the standings, with UC Irvine at No. 4. Since reaching the halfway point, UH has gone on an eight-game winning streak and climbed to No. 3 in the Big West. They have recorded two series sweeps and three consecutive series wins.

WE’RE GOING STREAKING

When you add the end of the 2021 campaign with the start of the 2022 campaign, senior outfielder Scotty Scott pieced together an 11-game hit streak, with 10 of those being in 2022. Now a new leader reigns supreme, with sophomore Stone Miyao piecing together a thirteen-game hit streak. Over those games, he has 21 hits, 17 RBIs, and one home run. UH is also coming off their longest win streak of the season that ended at eight this past week at Fresno.

A COUPLE OF LONG AND HISTORIC NIGHTS

Head coach Rich Hill is very familiar with playing long games; in his first game as the head coach of Hawai’i on February 18th against Washington State, the ‘Bows played a 9-inning game in four hours and 27 minutes. Not to be outdone, on February 28th, Hill and the ‘Bows played a 15-inning, six-hour, and 14-minute game against San Diego State. In two of the first eight games at UH, Hill coached the longest 9-inning game and the longest game time-wise in program history. He has accumulated six four-hour-long games so far. He added another to his resume this with 13 innings with UC Santa Barbara clocked in at 5:20.

TWO DONAHUES, ONE TEAM

When looking at the 2022 roster, your mind will wander about Kyson and Jordan Donahue . The infield duo is cousins, and both have multiple years of eligibility remaining. Their grandpas were brothers, and their dads are first cousins. Even though they both went to different high schools, Kyson went to Punahou, and Jordan went to Damien. They’re close and decided to transfer to Hawai’i to play together. Jordan redshirted at Oregon State, while Kyson played two years at Arizona, seeing action in 20 games. Jordan has played in 33 games this season and started in 31, with 23 at shortstop and three at second base. While Kyson battled back from injury, playing in 25 games and starting 15 at shortstop. Kyson of recent has been in the DH role.





HOMEGROWN TALENT