Rainbow Warriors to open five-week Football spring training camp on Thursday

The University of Hawaii football team will return to the field on Thursday as the Rainbow Warriors plan to hold spring practice for five weeks.

The Rainbow Warriors will conduct the first of 15 practices over five weeks that is anticipated to run through April 23.

As of now, all practices are closed to both media and spectators according to a UH Athletics Department spokesperson.

September 29, 2020. HONOLULU, Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12 green) during football practice at the University of Hawaii Manoa Campus.

In 2020 under first-year head coach Todd Graham, the Rainbow Warriors went 5-4 and ended the season with a 28-14 New Mexico Bowl victory over Houston in Frisco, Texas.

The 2021 season will open with a nonconference matchup at UCLA on Aug. 28.

UH’s home opener is Sept. 4 against Portland State. The ‘Bows are expected to play home games at Ching Complex for the next several years while the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is constructed.

The Rainbow Warriors will return key players from a season ago including all-purpose standout Calvin Turner Jr, linebacker Darius Muasau, and quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

Hawaii running back Calvin Turner (7) looks for running room through the Houston defense during the second quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Turner, a senior from Savannah, Ga., led the Rainbow Warriors in all-purpose yards (1,201), receiving yards (546), and touchdowns (11). He capped his first season as the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP after scoring twice – a 75-yard reception and 92-yard kick return – in helping UH to a 28-14 victory over Houston.

Muasau was the New Mexico Bowl’s Defensive MVP after recording nine tackles, a sack and recorded his first career interception. The Ewa Beach native finished with 104 total tackles and ranked in the Top 5 nationally in both tackles per game (11.8) and solo tackles per game (7.6).

Bethley was the team’s second-leading tackler (70) along with nine tackles for loss, three sacks and a team-leading six pass breakups.

Cordeiro threw for 2,083 yards in his first season as a full-time starter. He completed 62.3 percent of his attempts with 14 touchdowns and became the first UH quarterback to lead the team in rushing since Michael Carter in 1991 with 483 yards and seven scores.