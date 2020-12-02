Rainbow Warriors vs. Spartans will kickoff at 1 p.m. at Aloha Stadium this Saturday

The kickoff time for Saturday’s University of Hawaii football game against San Jose State was announced on Wednesday as the showdown will take place under the sun at 1:00pm at Aloha Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to played at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., however due to county restrictions, the game was moved to Halawa.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-3) spoiled Nevada’s unbeaten season with a 24-21 victory last Saturday in Honolulu. The Spartans (4-0) will be playing for the first time since November 14 after their last two games were canceled.

The teams will play for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in honor of the legendary head coach of both programs who passed away in May 2019. UH holds possession of the trophy after winning last season’s contest 42-40 in Honolulu.

UH has won the last four games in the series and five of seven in Mountain West play.

UH leads the all-time series 22-19-1. The teams have played every year since 1996 with the exception of 2012.

The series is tied 13-13 in games played in Honolulu, after the Warriors won a shootout over the Spartans 42-40 last season. In that game, neither team punted marking the first time that has happened in FBS history.