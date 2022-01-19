Rainbow Warriors volleyball to host annual Alumni match this Friday

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will host its annual alumni match Friday, Jan. 21. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
More than three dozen former Rainbow Warriors, including 14 members of the 1979 squad, are expected to attend. The event is free to the public.
An all-alumni match kicks things off at 6:30 p.m. followed by a skills competition at 7:00 p.m. The featured alumni vs. varsity match will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Among the notable alumni expected to play in the match are Brook Sedore, Sinisa Zarkovic, Kupono Fey, Larry Tuileta, and Kai Kahele.
UH (4-0) will next travel to Ball State for a two-match series in Muncie, Ind., Jan. 29 & 31 before competing in the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas where they will play Kentucky State, Queens, and 15th-ranked Stanford.
Alumni Roster (updated 1/19)
James Anastassiades (2017-21)
Jayce Ashment (2018)
Brian Beckwith (2004-07)
Alex Berganio (1992)
Rolando Buted (1978-81)
Nick Castello (2011-12)
Justin Ching (2008-10)
Kirk Christman (1980)
Mark Cluney (1979)
Colton Cowell (2016-21)
Cory Enriques* (2006-07)
Kupono Fey (2014-17)
Aukai Gonsalves (1981-84)
Davis Holt (2012-15)
Jeff Hottendorf (1978-80)
Kai Kahele (1995-97)
Jim Kalaukoa (1982-84)
Kolby Kanetake (2013-16)
Jerry Kukuruda (1980-81)
Maulia Labarre (2001-06)
Randy Macadangdang (1978-80)
Dan Moorhouse (1981-82)
Tom Pestolesi (1982-83)
Ray Price (1979)
Malu Sagiao (1978-81)
Dave Shoji (Head Coach, 1979-84)
Larry Tuileta (2017-18)
Kimo Tuyay* (2001-04)
Mitch Varney (1978-80)
Joshua Walker (2008-11)
Sinisa Zarkovic (2013-16)
* possible attendee