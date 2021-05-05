Rainbow Warriors volleyball team earns 5 more national awards ahead of semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team grabbed five of Off the Block’s National Awards with opposite Rado Parapunov and libero Gage Worsley each winning two.



Parapunov, who earlier in the day was named AVCA National Player of the Year, won the Nicolas Szerszen Award for the third consecutive year as the nation’s best non-U.S. born player. He also won the Bryan Ivie Award as the nation’s best opposite for the second time (also won in 2019).

Worsley took home the Erik Shoji Award as the nation’s best libero for the third consecutive year and also won the Steve Shondell Award as the nation’s best passer for the second straight year.



Middle blocker Patrick Gasman won the Ryan Millar Award for the first time in his career after being a finalist in 2019 and 2020.



UH placed a finalist in seven of the 11 categories. A nationwide voting committee of more than 25 college coaches and volleyball media determined the finalists and the winners for each award.



NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS

Lloy Ball Award: Casey McGarry, UCSB

Bryan Ivie Award: Rado Parapunov , Hawai’i

Karch Kiraly Award: Ryan Coenen, Lewis

Ryan Millar Award: Patrick Gasman , Hawai’i

Erik Shoji Award: Gage Worsley , Hawai’i

Division II National Player of the Year: Ryan Coenen, Lewis

Nicolas Szerszen Award: Rado Parapunov , Hawai’i

Dain Blanton Diversity Award: Tyler Mitchem, Lewis

National Blocker of the Year: Lucas Galifos, McKendree

National Server of the Year: Cal Fisher, Penn State

Steve Shondell Award: Gage Worsley , Hawai’i

