Rainbow Warriors volleyball announces schedule for their national championship defense

HONOLULU – The defending national champion University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will play a 27-match regular season for the upcoming 2022 campaign.



The season begins Jan. 5 & 7 with a two-match non-conference series against Loyola-Chicago at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The home slate features 16 matches, not including the Big West Conference Tournament, which the Rainbow Warriors will host April 21-23 for the second consecutive year.



The home schedule also includes a pair of first-year programs in Edward Waters University (Jan. 14 & 16) and Long Island University (Feb. 8-9 & 11). Edward Waters, a Historically Black College & University located in Jacksonville, Fla., is competing in its inaugural season in 2022 as a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. LIU is an independent this year before the inaugural season of the Northeast Conference begins in 2023.



In addition, UH will host a three-match series with Lincoln Memorial (Feb. 18-20) and a two-match series with Lewis (March 10 & 12) as part of the Outrigger Challenge. Hawai’i will host a pair of Big West series, CSUN (March 25-26) and defending Big West Tournament champion UC Santa Barbara (April 8-9).



In an effort to grow the game, the Warriors will participate in the First Point Challenge in Austin, Texas with matches against second-year program Kentucky State (Feb. 4), Queens (Feb. 4), and Stanford (Feb. 5). Preceding the tournament, UH will play a two-match non-conference series at Ball State (Jan. 29-30) in Muncie, Ind.



Hawai’i will play three Big West teams on the road – at UC San Diego (March 2 & 4), Long Beach State (April 1-2), and UC Irvine (April 15-16).



The 2022 NCAA Tournament will be hosted by UCLA at Pauley Pavilion, May 5 & 7.