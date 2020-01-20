Rainbow Warriors unanimous No. 1 in latest AVCA poll

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained No. 1 in the AVCA DI-II poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-0) were preseason No. 1 and topped the poll for the second straight week during the regular season. The ‘Bows received all 16 first-place votes for the first time this year.

UH started the 2019 season winning its first 74 sets of the year. The 2020 team won its first 15 before losing the first set to Lewis on Jan. 17.

The ‘Bows resume play today on the road against Lincoln Memorial. First serve is set for 3 p.m. HST in Harrogate, Tenn.