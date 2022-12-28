Riding the momentum of four straight wins and its first-ever Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic title, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (9-3) begins its Big West schedule this week in the friendly confines of the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors will take on UC Davis on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m., before facing Cal Poly in a New Year’s Eve matchup at 5:00 p.m.



If you’re attending the Sunday’s game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

GAME 13: Hawai’i (9-3, 0-0 Big West) vs. UC Davis (7-5, 0-0 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time UC Davis | Thursday, Dec. 29 | 7 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF)| UC Davis Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 126-82 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 123-80 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC DAVISOverall: UH leads, 12-8

In Honolulu: UH leads, 6-2

In Davis: UCD, leads 6-5

Streak: UCD, 2

‘BOW BITS