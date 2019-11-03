Rainbow Warriors struggle in the second half, lose on last-second field goal to Fresno State

Fans witnessed a momentum-swing-packed game at Aloha Stadium on Saturday night. The University of Hawaii ultimately lost to Fresno State on a game winning field goal that ended a streaky game of runs that resembled a NBA game in the way the scoring racked up.

The Bulldogs scored first and controlled much of the first period. But UH responded by outscoring Fresno State 24-0 in the second quarter. Quarterback Cole McDonald scored the first touchdown with powerful run punctuated by him lowering his shoulder to cross the goal line. McDonald finished the day 21-42 with 275 yards passing. He had a touchdown and an interception in the second half.

The ‘Bows ran for 209 yards. Fred Holly had 84 of that along with a score. But Fresno State put together 290 ground yards of their own.

The Warriors receivers dropped several passes and Hawaii could not get anything going for most of the second half. The Bulldogs scored 24 unanswered points. McDonald got pulled for Saint Louis School graduate Chevan Cordeiro.

Late in the game, Miles Reed ran in a garbage time touchdown -or so we thought. Hawaii got their hope back with a successful onside kick, and then the redshirt freshman Cordeiro navigated through traffic for a touchdown run. The extra point tied it at 38-38.

With just over a minute left, the Bulldogs charged down the field and walked it off with a 37 yard field goal as time expired.

Fresno State won 41-38. Hawaii falls to 2-3 in conference and will host San Jose State back at Aloha Stadium next Saturday.