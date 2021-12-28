Rainbow Warriors star linebacker Darius Muasau becomes the latest to leave the program and enter the transfer portal

Another face of the University of Hawaii football team is leaving the program.

Rainbow Warriors star linebacker Darius Muasau, who led the team in tackles in back to back seasons announced on Tuesday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Muasau, who for the second consecutive season was selected as a first team All-Mountain West Conference linebacker posted 109 tackles in 2021, following up his 104 tackle performance in 2020.

Muasau tweeted: “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent the University of Hawaii. I am beyond grateful for every teammate and coach that I’ve had these past three years. I’ve created relationships and memories that I will cherish forever. I have enjoyed my time here with all of you. Thank you to my family and friends for all your support. Thank you to all the dedicated (’Bows’) fans. Your constant support will always hold a special place in my heart. Most importantly, I would like to give thanks to my Heavenly Father for the countless blessings and opportunities that he’s bestowed upon my family and I. At this time, I’d like to announce that I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to explore other opportunities. Thank you to Hawaii for making a local boy’s dream come true. I wish the Rainbow Warrior football program continued growth and success in the years to come.”

The Mililani graduate is the fifth would be returning starter to leave the program in the last month joining fellow co-captain Chevan Cordeiro who completed his transfer to San Jose State two weeks ago. Running back Dae Dae Hunter transferred to Liberty, cornerback Cameron Lockridge departed for South Alabama, and wide receiver Nick Mardner is currently in the transfer portal as well.

The UH football program has been surrounded in turmoil since the end of the regular season as current players voiced displeasure with locker room morale and frustrations with head coach Todd Graham’s coaching style. Following a 6-7 season, UH was given a spot in the Hawaii Bowl due to an expansion of the bowl schedule but was forced to pull out of the game 24 hours prior to kickoff due to a depleted roster as more than 30 players were in COVID protocols. Add that number to the transfers, injuries, and players who declined to participate in the bowl game and UH was unable to safely field a team on Christmas Eve.