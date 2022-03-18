SANTA BARBARA–The University of Hawai’i softball team (6-9, 0-0 BWC) opens their Big West season on the road this week. the Rainbow Wahine will play a three-game series at UC Santa Barbara with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 19 and a single game on Sunday, March 20. First pitch for both days are 10:00 a.m. HT.

ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. UC SANTA BARBARAUH is 54-27 against the Gauchos. The ‘Bows had won five-straight games before UCSB snapped their losing streak with a 7-0 win over UH last season, 7-0 on 3/20/21

HEAD COACH BOB COOLENCAREER RECORD: 1,105-750-1

HAWAI’I RECORD: 1,033-656-1

NEWS & NOTES