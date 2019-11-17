Rainbow Warriors secure bowl eligibility with win over UNLV

The University of Hawaii football team won at UNLV 21-7 on Saturday afternoon, making some history in the process and setting itself up for some more.

The win, paired with San Diego State’s 17-7 victory over Fresno State on Friday, sets up a West Division championship game on Nov. 23 at Aloha Stadium. A win would give UH its first ever appearance in the Mountain West championship game since joining the league in 2012.

Quarterback Cole McDonald, who was benched last week in favor of Chevan Cordeiro, came in relief in the second quarter after Cordeiro threw two interceptions in the first quarter.

McDonald played the rest of the game, completing 20 of his 26 passes for 211 yards and no interceptions. Despite the team not throwing a touchdown for the first time since Nov. 18, 2017 at Utah State, McDonald made up for it with two rushing touchdowns against the Rebels.

Cornerback Cortez Davis also scored for Hawaii, returning an interception for a 43-yard score in the third quarter, which broke a 7-7 tie.

It was the first win for Rainbow Warriors in Las Vegas since 2007.

Hawaii plays San Diego State at home next Saturday.