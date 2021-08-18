Rainbow Warriors secondary features talented, versatile pieces in 2021

UH was among the top teams in the nation last year in pass defense and led the entire Mountain West in takeaways. Much of that was due to its ball-hawking secondary. The great news is that secondary remains virtually intact – while also bringing in a number of hungry and talented newcomers.



So what’s to improve on? According to defensive backs coach Trent Figg , tackling has been a key area of emphasis in camp with the secondary serving as the last line of defense. “We have to eliminate the big-play runs,” Figg says. “We gotta do a better job of tackling in the open field. It’s been a source of pride in practice and we’ve been drilling it. If you can’t tackle, then you’re in trouble in the Mountain West.”



If the teams improves it tackling and continues to be vertically sound in coverage, expect another year of big plays from the UH defensive backs.

Returnees

2020 defensive backs lost: Akil Francisco , Alaka’i Mashima , Sterlin Ortiz

Newcomers