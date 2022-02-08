Rainbow Warriors return home for pivotal weekend versus Long Beach State and Fullerton

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team enters a crucial week as it hosts the top two teams in the Big West standings, beginning with a matchup versus Long Beach State on Thursday, Feb. 10. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors (11-7, 6-2 Big West) sit one game behind both Long Beach Sate (12-9, 7-1) and Cal State Fullerton (14-6, 7-1) for first place in the Big West standings. UH will face the Titans on Saturday in nationally-televised contest but first up is a date with the Beach, the hottest team in the league. UH won at LBSU on Jan. 8 in the league opener for both teams, but the Beach has since won eight straight games. LBSU faces Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday night before heading out to the islands play UH.
For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information on COVID protocols, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.
|GAME 19: Hawai’i (11-7, 6-2 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (12-9, 7-1 Big West)
|Opp. | Date | Time
|Long Beach State | Thursday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|StatBroadcast.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | LBSU
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook
|Tickets
|ETicketHawaii.com
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 111-75 (8th season)
At Hawai’i: 108-73 (7th season)
ALL-TIME RECORD vs. LONG BEACH STATEOverall: LBSU leads, 18-15
In Honolulu: UH leads, 10-5
GAME STORY LINES
- At 6-2, UH is currently a game behind Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton for first place in the Big West standings.
- After winning seven straight games, UH dropped back-to-back road games at UC Riverside and UC Davis.
- UH led by double-digits in both of those games and both were decided in the final seconds.
- Long Beach State is on a league-best eight-game win streak and has not lost since UH defeated them, 72-67, on Jan. 8 in Long Beach.
- The ‘Bows drilled 15 three-pointers in that win over the Beach and led by as many as 19 points.
- The last six matchups between UH and LBSU have been decided by an average of 2.8 points.
- Long Beach State leads the Big West in scoring (70.8) in league games. UH is fourth in scoring defense (62.1).
- UH was picked sixth in the preseason media poll while Long Beach State was picked seventh.