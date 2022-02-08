Rainbow Warriors return home for pivotal weekend versus Long Beach State and Fullerton

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team enters a crucial week as it hosts the top two teams in the Big West standings, beginning with a matchup versus Long Beach State on Thursday, Feb. 10. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (11-7, 6-2 Big West) sit one game behind both Long Beach Sate (12-9, 7-1) and Cal State Fullerton (14-6, 7-1) for first place in the Big West standings. UH will face the Titans on Saturday in nationally-televised contest but first up is a date with the Beach, the hottest team in the league. UH won at LBSU on Jan. 8 in the league opener for both teams, but the Beach has since won eight straight games. LBSU faces Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday night before heading out to the islands play UH.

For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information on COVID protocols, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 111-75 (8th season)

At Hawai’i: 108-73 (7th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. LONG BEACH STATEOverall: LBSU leads, 18-15

In Honolulu: UH leads, 10-5

GAME STORY LINES