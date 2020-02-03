Rainbow Warriors remain No. 1 nationally

Despite being idle last week, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll released Monday.

The last time the Rainbow Warriors (9-0) took the court was during its alumni game on Friday, Jan. 24. Although the 2020 ‘Bows won, it does not count towards their official record.

The ‘Bows received 11 of 16 possible first-place votes, with the other five going to BYU (10-0). The Rainbow Warriors and Cougars are the final two remaining undefeated teams in the nation.

Hawaii returns to action this week as it hosts the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational this week at the Stan Sheriff Center. First up is a match with Queens on Thursday. First serve is set for 7 p.m.