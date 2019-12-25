Rainbow Warriors reach 10-win mark with last-minute 38-34 win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl

The University of Hawaii football team defeated BYU with a last minute 38-34 comeback victory over BYU in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

Cole McDonald threw a 24-yard touchdown to Nick Mardner with 44 seconds remaining for the last score of the game, sealing Hawaii’s first Hawaii Bowl win since 2016 and first victory over BYU since 2001.

McDonald threw for three touchdowns and 331 yards in the first half alone, completing 18 of his 24 passes at the break. All of UH’s offense was generated through the air in the first half. The ‘Bows had 0 net rushing yards at halftime.

The Rainbow Warriors didn’t get a single first down in the third quarter, going three-and-out on four consecutive drives. BYU took its first lead of the game on Jake Oldroyd’s 20-yard field goal. Ryan Meskell missed a 40-yard field goal with 12:19 remaining that would have tied the game.

McDonald finished 28-of-46 with 493 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, and was named Hawaii’s MVP of the game.

BYU’s Zach Wilson completed 24 of his 40 passes for 240 yards and two interceptions and no touchdowns. He was named BYU’s MVP afterwards.

The game concludes the 2019 campaign for both teams.