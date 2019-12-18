Rainbow Warriors QB Cole McDonald reflects on 2019 season

One of the main storylines in the last half of the season for the University of Hawaii football team was the quarterback situation. Everyone wondered, basically weekly, who would be the starter? Sometimes head coach Nick Rolovich didn’t even know until late in the week. Would it be Cole McDonald or Chevan Cordeiro? Or both?

McDonald began the season as the starter. Lost it to Cordeiro. Then it became a split-time, toss-up on who would start. Cole totaled 11 starts to Chevan’s three.

“There’s been a lot of high highs. And low lows,” said McDonald as he and the team are preparing for the Hawaii Bowl. “I’ve had a lot of growth personally as a player and as a person. Made a lot of great friends along the way. Had some great teammates pick me up when I’m down. And just be with me when we are on that high high. It’s just been a blast just to be part of this team. I’m just excited every day to come to practice. And just enjoy this time with this group of guys.”

This Christmas Eve will be the second straight year that the Rainbow Warriors have played in the Hawaii Bowl. They’ll do it against Brigham Young University.

“I feel like a lot of the young guys don’t know what the rivalry is,” said McDonald. “It’s going to be fun. Them coming out here, experiencing what that rivalry means to Hawaii. What this game is really about and that’s pride.

McDonald’s Christmas list?

“I want a bowl ring. I want a ten season win. I want a new stadium. Let’s get that bad boy working,” laughed McDonald. He continued, more reflective. “I just want to be with the guys and just experience this last ride. A lot of these guys I’m not going to see again. Let alone play with. Some of these seniors. So I’m just trying to enjoy this moment. Just really take it all in. With this group of guys. They’re my best friends for life. I just want to go out there and have fun and play ball.”

We don’t know what the future holds for Cole McDonald. We do know that he’ll appreciate this coming bowl week.

The Sofi Hawaii Bowl is on the December 24th at 3:00pm at Aloha Stadium. On TV on ESPN.