Rainbow Warriors prepare to host Vanderbilt in opening round of Diamond Head Classic

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (4-3) returns to action with the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Dec. 22, 23 & 25 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. After a one-year hiatus, the tournament returns with a field that includes BYU, Liberty, Northern Iowa and South Florida, Stanford, Wyoming and UH’s first-round opponent Vanderbilt.

The Rainbow Warriors and Commodores (6-4) will tangle in the nightcap of the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. It will be just the third-ever meeting between the teams and the first in more than three decades.

For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information on the Lumisight UH app, COVID protocols, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.UH and Vanderbilt will meet for just the third time ever and for the first time since 1990. The Commodores won the previous two meetings.

UH comes into the game off a two-week hiatus from competition.

The ‘Bows were last in action on Dec 8 when they buried a school-record 18 three-pointers for their most lopsided victory of the season – an 88-52 blowout of Hawai’i Pacific.

UH welcomed the return of Noel Coleman who missed the better part of three games and returned with 23 points and six 3-pointers vs. HPU.

UH averages 9.1 three-point field goals made per game and shoots 37 percent from behind the arc, both marks the best among Big West teams.

UH has been out-rebounded just once in seven games this year and ranks 19th nationally in rebound margin (+8.9).

UH is 4-7 in DHC openers and has advanced to the championship bracket four times overall. UH’s best finish is third place, which occurred in 2014 and ’15.

Five teams will be making their first appearance in the HADHC (Liberty, South Florida, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wyoming). This will be the second appearance in the DHC for BYU and Northern Iowa who both appeared in 2015..

UH has faced five of the seven teams in this year’s field and could face a pair of former longtime WAC rivals in BYU and Wyoming. The only teams UH has never faced are Liberty and South Florida.

Following the DHC, UH will open Big West play on Dec. 30 at home against UC Davis.