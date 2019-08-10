Rainbow Warriors prep for fall seasons with rally downtown

It is half a month until the Rainbow Warriors football team takes the field at Aloha Stadium for game number one this season against Arizona. But on Friday, the University of Hawaii faithful got a chance to hang out with players on many different UH sports teams.

The University of Hawaii Athletics downtown rally took place early Friday afternoon. Athletes from numerous ‘Bows programs were circulating around fans and other members of the department.

The football team announced that tickets are now on sale for the Hawaii Bowl in Decemeber. The Warriors played in the home bowl game in Aiea last season. This year it’s moving back to it’s traditional date on Christmas Eve. There’s excitement for the start of the this years gridiron campaign.

“Very excited. I got a lot of good friends on the football team. I live with some of them,” said Drew Buggs, the Warriors basketball team’s junior point guard. “I’m excited for them. It’s going to be a big year for them. I think they’re excited. They’re ready to get off and make the island proud and really have a good season this year. We’re like one big giant family. Out here having fun. We’re all very thankful for the fan base and everybody out here that shows support and shows love for all the different sports teams. It’s just a great thing to do. It’s great when you have sports teams that are close together like this and support each other in the way that we do.”

Also unveiled today: the men’s basketball schedule for this upcoming season. Click here for more information.