Rainbow Warriors point guard Drew Buggs enters transfer portal

University of Hawaii men’s basketball player Drew Buggs has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

PORTAL: Hawaii G Drew Buggs (RS JR) has entered. Grad transfer w/one year to play. https://t.co/fJ6bJpQsst — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 26, 2020

The redshirt junior point guard has been a Rainbow Warrior for four years. Were he to transfer, he would be a grad-transfer with one year left of eligibility.

Buggs became Hawaii’s all-time assists leader this past season. He had 437 assists in ’19-20, which led the Big West. Buggs started 88 of the 91 games he’s played for UH, becoming a favorite among the fans.

Buggs is a Long Beach, California native. He suffered the loss of his mother to cancer just as the 2019-20 season beginning.

#HawaiiMBB's all-time assist leader says he's entered the portal to "explore my options but talked to coach and I'm open to returning." https://t.co/X7i4n8ucba — Brian McInnis (@Brian_McInnis) March 26, 2020

Hawaii finished the season 17-13 and 8-8 in conference play. Their season was cut short right before the Big West Tournament began, due to COVID-19.