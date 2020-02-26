Rainbow Warriors open final homestand of the season against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday Night

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team plays its final two home games of the season, beginning with a matchup with Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 27. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Game 27
Who: Hawai’i (15-11, 6-6 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (10-17, 5-7 Big West)
When: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. HT
Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI
Television: Spectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.
Streaming Video:BigWest.tv
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:HawaiiAthletics.com
Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (84-54). Dedrique Taylor
is in his seventh season at Cal State Fullerton (93-124).
Series Information: UH leads, 12-4.
Promotions:Hawaii Pacific Health is the sponsor of Thursday’s “Wear Pink” game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. Hawaii Pacific Health will distribute 400 pink rally towels and other great prizes throughout the night.
University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union is the sponsor of Saturday’s “Senior Night/White Out” game. UHFCU will distribute 500 foldable fans & 3,000 men’s team photos prior to the game and will award an iPad mini during the halftime contest.
Game Story Lines
- UH hosts its final two home games of the season, beginning with a matchup with Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.
- The teams met in the conference opener on Jan. 9 in Fullerton with UH winning 75-69.
- UH has won the last four in the series and have lost just twice to the Titans in the last 15 meetings.
- The ‘Bows, who have dropped five of their last six games, are coming off a road split with a win at UC Riverside and loss at Long Beach State.
- UH is in a tie for fourth in the BIg West. The ‘Bows are just a game out of second place and 1.5 games ahead of eighth in a tight league race.
- UH’s last four losses have come by an average of just 4.0 points.
- UH is 13-5 at home this year, 4-2 in Big West play. CSUF is at home, 2-3 in league.
- Following its game vs. CSUF, UH will play UC Riverside in its home finale on Saturday.
- Seniors Eddie Stansberry and Zigmars Raimo will make their final home appearances this week.