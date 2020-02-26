Rainbow Warriors open final homestand of the season against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday Night

Hawaiian youngster Kelis Kaleopaa (HAW) and surfing icon Joel Tudor (USA) have seized historical victories at the Noosa Longboard Open, presented by Thomas Surfboards, the opening event of the 2020 World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Tour (LT). On what was the best day of conditions for the entire event, the pair overcame a field of reigning event winner’s and former world champions, to each take monumental wins in clean two-foot surf on Noosa Main Beach.

15-year old Kelis Kaleopaa (HAW) traveled to the Noosa Longboard Open 12 months ago to compete in her first-ever WSL event. One year later and Kaleopaa is the Longboard Tour Rankings Leader and in the box seat to claim her maiden World Title. After an impressive performance all week at Main Beach, posting some of the highest wave and heat totals of the event, Kaleopaa eventually met her good friend Sophia Culhane (HAW) in the Final. Culhane looked solid from the start but couldn’t overcome a rampaging Kaleopaa, whose poise on the nose and ability to read waves, saw her take the win with a two-wave total of 12.26 (out of a possible 20). Kaleopaa has shown that she is at the forefront of a huge push coming from Hawaii on the WSL Longboard Tour.