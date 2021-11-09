Rainbow Warriors open basketball season on Wednesday night against UH Hilo in tip-off to 56th Rainbow Classic

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens its 2021-22 campaign with the 56th Annual Outrigger Rainbow Classic Nov. 10, 11, 13 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Northern Colorado, Pacific and the Rainbow Warriors’ opening-night opponent UH Hilo, join Hawai’i in this year’s tournament field.

For the first-time since Februrary 2020, UH will welcome its home fans to a regular-season game. For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding vaccination and mask policy, LumiSight UH app, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

UH seeks its 16th Rainbow Classic title and third under seventh-year head coach Eran Ganot .

UH has won 11 of its last 12 season openers and have done it convincingly with all 11 wins coming by double-digits.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 72-60 exhibition win over Chaminade on Nov. 1. Mate Colina led UH with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

UH returns two starters and eight letterwinners from last year’s squad that went 11-10 overall in an abbreviated season.

The ‘Bows however will be without the services of Samuta Avea and Juan Munoz who are out for the year due to injury.

UH returns Junior Madut who earned all-Big West honorable mention last season and scored 16 points in UH’s exhibtion win over Chaminade. The junior guard averaged 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds and led the team in field goal attempts (200), three-point field goal attempts (98), steals (23) and total minutes played (629).

UH lost its top three scorers from last year with the departure of Justin Webster (12.3 ppg), James Jean-Marie (12.2)., and Casdon Jardine (10.9) who all-earned Big West honorable mention.

However, the ‘Bows have restocked with six newcomers this year – three Division I transfers, one junior college transfer, and two prep players.

Among the Division I transfers are frontcourt players Jerome Desrosiers (Princeton) and Kamaka Hepa (Texas) who are expected be key contributors to this year’s squad.

UH fields one of the most geographically diverse squads in the NCAA with players from six time zones (Alaska, Hawai’i, Pacific, Mountain, Central, and Eastern) and five foreign countries (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada and Slovenia).

Hawai’i will play in three preseason tournaments. UH hosts the Outrigger Rainbow Classic (Nov. 10, 11, 13) and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic (Dec. 22, 23, 25) and will travel to the mainland for the Las Vegas Classic (Nov. 25-26).