IRVINE, Calif. —The Big West Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference selections Monday as picked by the league coaches with a pair of Rainbow Warriors gaining recognition. Noel Coleman was named to the all-conference second team, while Jerome Desrosiers earned honorable mention.



The duo have been the leaders of a balanced Rainbow Warrior attack and have helped UH to a third-place Big West finish, its highest in six years.



Coleman enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign for the Rainbow Warriors in 2021-22. The native of Belgium was the team’s most explosive offensive weapon before suffering a season-ending injury two weeks ago. Coleman led the team in scoring (14.8 ppg) and was among the conference leaders in three-point field goals (45), three-point field goal percentage (.441) and free throw percentage (.813). Coleman scored better than 20 points seven times this season, highlighted by a 31-point explosion vs. Vanderbilt.



Desrosiers , a graduate transfer and tri-captain, has been a steadying force and the team’s most reliable player. The native of Canada leads the team in rebounding (6.5 rpg) and, minutes (31.3) while ranking second in scoring (11.0) and field goal percentage (.500). Desrosiers helped UH get off to its best-ever Big West start (6-0) by recording three straight double-doubles, the first UH player to accomplish the feat in eight years.



Regular-season champion Long Beach State took home the top awards with guard Colin Slater named the Big West Player of the Year and Dan Monson tabbed as Coach of the Year.



UH now gets ready for the 2022 Hercules Tire Big West Championship, March 10-12, at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. Nev. The No. 3 seed Rainbow Warriors will open against No. 6 seed UC Riverside in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. HT.