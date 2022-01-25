Rainbow Warriors look to extend winning streak with a pair of Big West Conference home matches this week

After a road sweep last weekend, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team returns home for a pair of home games, beginning with CSUN on Thursday, Jan. 27. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) are on a season-long five game win streak and currently sit in a tie for first place in the Big West standings with a perfect 4-0 mark. The ‘Bows seek its fifth straight conference win when it takes on the Matadors (5-12, 1-4), which would tie the 2015-16 squad for UH’s best-ever Big West start. CSUN takes on UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday night, before heading out to Honolulu.

For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information on COVID protocols, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

GAME 15: Hawai’i (9-5, 4-0 Big West) vs. CSUN (5-12, 1-4 Big West) Opp. | Date | Time CSUN | Thursday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | CSUN (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com