Rainbow Warriors look to extend winning streak with a pair of Big West Conference home matches this week

After a road sweep last weekend, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team returns home for a pair of home games, beginning with CSUN on Thursday, Jan. 27. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) are on a season-long five game win streak and currently sit in a tie for first place in the Big West standings with a perfect 4-0 mark. The ‘Bows seek its fifth straight conference win when it takes on the Matadors (5-12, 1-4), which would tie the 2015-16 squad for UH’s best-ever Big West start. CSUN takes on UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday night, before heading out to Honolulu.
For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information on COVID protocols, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.
|GAME 15: Hawai’i (9-5, 4-0 Big West) vs. CSUN (5-12, 1-4 Big West)
|Opp. | Date | Time
|CSUN | Thursday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|StatBroadcast.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | CSUN (PDF)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook
|Tickets
|ETicketHawaii.com
- UH looks to extend its five-game win streak when it hosts a pair of games, beginning with CSUN.
- UH is 4-0 in the Big West and tied for first-place in the league standings with Cal State Fullerton.
- Three of UH’s four Big West wins have come on the road, including a sweep of CSU Bakersfield and Cal Poly last week.
- A win over the Matadors on Thursday would tie UH’s best Big West start (5-0, 2015-16).
- A win would also give UH its longest win-streak (6) since the 2015-16 season (8).
- UH has held each of its last four opponents to under 60 points and a combined 37% shooting.
- The last time UH held four straight opponents to under 60 points was 40 years ago, during the 1981-82 season.
- CSUN and UH have split the season series in each of the last four years. The Matadors will face UCSB on Tuesday before facing the ‘Bows.
- Following its game versus CSUN, UH will host UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, January 29.