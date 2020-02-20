Rainbow Warriors look to extend winning streak in four game series against Washington State

Building on a three-game winning streak to end the previous four-game series against North Dakota State, the University of Hawaii baseball team will host Washington State for four games at Les Murakami Stadium, Feb. 20-23.

Redshirt junior Dustin Demeter and junior Kole Kaler lead the Big West in RBI with 10 and eight through six games this year, respectively. The defense has been stellar through six games as well, committing just one error and not allowing a stolen base.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off three-straight games of lopsided wins agaisnt the Bison, most recently with an 8-0 win on Monday. The Bows racked up 30 runs in the series, 29 coming in the last three games, and had 37 total hits over the four games, seven doubles, five triples and a home run.

Hawaii leads the nation in triples (6) and rank fourth in triples per game (1.00). Hawaii also is in the top two in both sacrifice bunts (10, 1st) and sacrifice flies (eight, 2nd), showing a team-first mentality.

Senior pitcher Logan Pouelsen struck out a career-high nine batters in his second no-decision of the season when he left the game against NDSU in the series opener after 6.1 innings pitched.

Junior Brandon Ross made his Rainbow Warrior debut on Monday going 3.0 innings of one-hit work.

Feb. 7-8 | Les Murakami Stadium | Honolulu, O’ahu HAWAI‘I

RAINBOW WARRIORS

(5-1, 0-0 Big West) at WASHINGTON STATE

COUGARS

(1-3, 0-0 Pac-12)







