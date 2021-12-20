Rainbow Warriors kickoff game week ahead of 19th Hawai’i Bowl matchup against Memphis on Christmas Eve

The University of Hawai’i football team will seek its third consecutive bowl victory when it meets Memphis in the 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, Friday, Dec. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kick-off is 3:00 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Rainbow Warriors (6-7, 3-5 MW) are making their fourth consecutive bowl appearance and 10th all-time trip to the Hawai’i Bowl where they have won five times. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5 AAC) have made eight straight bowl appearances and are making their trip to the Hawai’i Bowl.UH is making its 10th appearance in the Hawai’i Bowl and holds a 5-4 record, most recently capturing the 2019 title after a win over BYU. Hawai’i also claimed the Hawai’i Bowl championship in 2003, ’04, ’06, and ’16.

The EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl is UH’s 15th all-time bowl appearance. Hawai’i is bowl bound for a program-record fourth consecutive season and fifth time in the last six years. Hawai’i has an 8-6 all-time bowl record.

The last time UH earned a bowl invitation with a 6-7 record was 2016. The Rainbow Warriors defeated Middle Tennessee in the Hawai’i Bowl.

UH and Memphis will meet for the first time.

UH is seeking its third straight bowl win, which would tie a program record (2003-06), while Memphis is seeking its second straight bowl win.

Hawai’i is 19-10 against current members of the American Athletic Conference, its last meeting a 28-14 victory over Houston in last year’s New Mexico Bowl.

UH head coach Todd Graham will coach in his 11th bowl game in his 14th season as an FBS head coach. He has directed all five of his FBS teams to bowl appearances — including back-to-back bowl berths with UH — and sports a 6-4 bowl record.

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield was an offensive analyst on Graham’s coaching staff at Arizona State during the 2015 season.

The Tigers (6-6), who finished in a tie for seventh place in the AAC, are making their eighth consecutive bowl appearance. Silverfield (14-10) is in his second full season at Memphis and will be coaching his third bowl game for the Tigers (1-1).

The game will feature two true freshman starting quarterbacks — UH’s Brayden Schager and Memphis’ Seth Henigan — who are among 13 true freshmen QBs to start in FBS this season. The Texas natives last met in the Class 5A Division I Region II final in January where Henigan’s Denton Ryan HS defeated Schager’s Highland Park HS, 17-7, en route to a state title.

All-purpose back Calvin Turner, Jr., needs 3 more return yards to reach 1,000 in his career and would join an exclusive club with 1,000 yards passing, rushing, receiving, and return yards. Turner would be the first Division I player in the last 20 years to accomplish the feat.

Placekicker Matthew Shipley has 18 field goals on the year and has a chance of breaking Richard Spelman’s single-season school record of 21 set in 1984.