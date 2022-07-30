University of Hawai’i head football coach Timmy Chang knows better than most that no position on the football field gets more attention than the quarterback. The Rainbow Warriors entered week one of training camp without a starting quarterback for their season opener against Vanderbilt.

During spring ball, Brayden Schager and Washington State transfer, Cammon Cooper, were thought to be the two fighting for the starting job, but quietly, Jake Farrell earned himself a scholarship entering fall camp. Three options makes it tough to distribute reps evenly, then Joey Yellen transferred in from Pittsburgh. Four quarterbacks vying for one job. First year Offensive Coordinator, Ian Shoemaker, says they each bring their own abilities to the competition.

“Each guy does have their skill set, you know what I mean. One guy is going to be a little more athletic than the other guy, one guy is going to have a little better arm, one guy is going to be bigger, but what we’re really looking for is the guy who can do the most things at a high level,” Shoemaker told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida after practice this week.

“First and foremost, I need a guy that can make great decisions fast and deliver the ball accurately. That’s what I’m looking for throughout these deals is they understand what we’re trying to get done. They’re making great decisions and they’re making them really fast, then they are able to distribute the ball in an accurate fashion. The big arm, the big throw is great, but that doesn’t sustain drives all the time. What I’m looking for is a guy that can turn the sticks over, keep us moving, and score in the red zone when we get down there.”

So is there a timeline for when Coach Shoemaker and Timmy Chang will make a decision on who will start on August 27th?

“I don’t have one. I hope Vandy doesn’t know who my starter is until the first play of the first game, so if we can keep it that way that would be great.”

Any little competitive advantage is a good one.