Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 with another sweep over Charleston

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team topped Charleston for the second consecutive night on Saturday, improving to 2-0 with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over the Golden Eagles.

The Rainbow Warriors have won their first six sets of the season. They still have a long way to go if they want to match last year’s team, which won its first 74 sets en route to a 25-0 start.

On Saturday, a crowd of 3,178 watched Colton Cowell led the ‘Bows in kills for the second night in a row with eight. For the second straight night, no ‘Bows registered a double amount of kills. Fifteen different players saw action for UH.

Jake Vorburger led Charleston with a match-high 11 kills. Jakob Thelle led Hawaii with 19 assists while Diego Villafane had a match-high 23 for the Golden Eagles.

The ‘Bows next take the floor against Emmanuel for a 7 p.m. first serve at the Stan Sheriff Center. It will be the first of their three games in the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic, which will take place in three consecutive nights.