Rainbow Warriors hoops win season opener, without Eran Ganot

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team started their season with a win for the 10th in the last 11 years. UH beat Florida A&M 65-52 at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

The Rainbow Warriors were led by junior forward Samuta Avea who went 3-9 from three and totaled 15 points and nine rebounds. He was just one board away from his first career double-double.

Hawaii was playing without head coach Eran Ganot was announced to be on medical leave for an unspecified medical issue on Tuesday of this week. Chris Gerlufsen was the acting head coach.

True freshman Bernardo Da Silva had a coming out party of sorts, going 5-7 from the field on his way to 11 points in just 18 minutes off the bench. The big man from Brazil highlighted his night with a give-and-go one-handed dunk in the second half as well as a block from behind. He had two blocks, three steals, and seven rebounds.

FAMU struggled offensively, just shooting 29.9%. Hawaii was 36.1% from the field.

The Rainbows play South Dakota in their second game of the season on Sunday.