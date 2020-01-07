Rainbow Warriors hit the road to open Big West Conference play in Southern California

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens the Big West season on the road with a pair of games in Southern California. UH will open at Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Jan. 9 before taking on defending conference champions UC Irvine on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Game 15
Who: Hawai’i (9-5, 0-0 Big West) at Cal State Fullerton (5-10, 0-0 Big West)
When: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019
Time: 7:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. HT
Where: Titan Gym (4,000) – Fullerton, Calif..
Television: ESPN3. Trent Rush (play-by-play) and Richie Schueler (color) on the call.
Streaming Video:WatchESPN.com/ESPN App
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:FullertonTitans.com (XML)
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (78-48). Dedrique Taylor is in his seventh season at Cal State Fullerton (88-117).
Series Information: UH leads, 11-4.
Game Story Lines
- UH opens Big West Conference play against Cal State Fullerton for the second straight year, this time on the road.
- UH enters its eighth season in the Big West and has won one regular-season title (2015-16).
- The preseason poll has UH at fourth, exactly where they placed last year. The Rainbow Warriors went 9-7 last year and have never finished with a losing record in the BW regular-season.
- UH is 3-4 in BW openers and 2-5 all-time in its first Big West road game of the year. UH is 18-14 under Eran Ganot in Big West regular-season road games.
- UH is coming of a 10-day layoff. UH closed its non-conference slate with a 91-51 rout of Maine on Dec. 29 in head coach Eran Ganot’s return from medical leave.
- UH is 0-2 on the road this year with losses at Illinois and nationally-ranked Oregon.
- UH enters league play with a winning record for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons.