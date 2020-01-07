Rainbow Warriors hit the road to open Big West Conference play in Southern California

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman, Ronnie Stanley has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award presented by Hawaiian Airlines.

The Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian Ancestry. Seattle Seahawks Offensive Guard Mike Iupati was selected as the inaugural recipient in 2015, Tennessee Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected as the recipient in 2016, and Pittsburgh Steeler Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was selected as the recipient in 2018 and 2019.