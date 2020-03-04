Rainbow Warriors hit the road to close out regular season ahead of next week’s Big West Tournament

Live Now
by: Hawaii Athletics

Drew Buggs

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team  concludes its regular-season on the road with a pair of games, beginning with its second meeting this year with UC Davis on Thursday, March 5. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. HT. 

Game 29
Who: Hawai’i (16-12, 7-7 Big West) at UC Davis (14-16, 8-6 Big West)
When: Thursday, March 5, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. HT
Where: The Pavilion (8,000) – Davis, Calif.
Television: None
Streaming Video: BigWest.tv
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats: ucdavisaggies.com
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (85-55). Jim Les is in his ninth season at UC Davis (134-151).
Series Information: UH leads, 10-6.

Game Story Lines

  • UH won the first meeting Jan. 25 in Honolulu, 76-75, on Eddie Stansberry’s three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left. 
  • UH has won three straight in the series and four of the last five. 
  • UH is 2-6 on the road this year, 2-4 in Big West play. UCD is 8-3 at home, 4-3 in league. 
  • UC Davis leads the Big West in three-point field goal percentage (.394), while UH leads in three-point field goal percentage defense (.327).  
  • The ‘Bows are coming off a 49-43 loss to UC Riverside in its home finale on Saturday. The 43 points was the team’s lowest output in nearly 22 years.
  • UH has held its last six opponents to just 57.8 points per game.
  • UH is in fifth place the Big West but  just one game out of second where UC Davis, CSUN and UC Santa Barbara are in a three-way tie.
  • The ‘Bows close out the regular-season against CSUN on Saturday.

Scouting UC Davis

  • UC Davis, selected eighth in the Big West preseason poll, currently sits in a three-way tie for second in the standings.
  • The Aggies squeezed out a 77-76 home win over Long Beach State in its last game.
  • This will be the Aggies’ finale at home, where they are 8-3 this season.
  • UCD is led by Joe Mooney (13.1 ppg) and freshman Ezra Manjon (12.2 ppg, 4.1 apg). Manjon averages a team-high 14.3 ppg in Big West play.
  • UCD leads the Big West in free throw percentage (.787), three-point field goal percentage defense (.394) and three-point field goals made/game (8.1).

