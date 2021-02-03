Rainbow Warriors head coach Todd Graham believes new QB recruit Brayden Schager is “as good as any” he’s signed

University of Hawai’i head football coach Todd Graham wasn’t shy about heaping praise on the first quarterback he’s ever recruited to the Aloha State. Graham said during his media availability that Highland Park signal caller Brayden Schager is “as good as any quarterback” he’s ever signed.

“He was out top target the whole time. Unbelievable character, unbelievable toughness. I can tell you this. I’ve been a head coach at Power 5. I’ve been a head coach at five different places. This guys is as good as any quarterback as I’ve ever signed.”

Todd Graham says Highland Park's @BraydenSchager is as good a quarterback he's ever signed. That type of belief and the #GoBows QB tradition is why the 6'3, 200 lb gunslinger is excited to join @HawaiiFootball



📝👉🏼https://t.co/Mg3gNfn3zq pic.twitter.com/jizWdqNIWM — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) February 3, 2021

“That’s definitely a big reason why I committed, hearing things like that from Coach Graham and Coach Kinne. I really felt the love from them. I really felt like they wanted me and needed me. That meant a lot,” Schager told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida after signing his National Letter of Intent, “How much love they were sending my way. That’s definitely a big reason for why I committed is how they recruited me and the relationships they built with me.”

Schager is coming off an incredibly impressive senior season for the Scots. In his first year starting, He was named the District 7-5A Most Valuable Player, leading Highland Park to a district title and the regional finals. He amassed 3,102 pass yards, 24 touchdown passes, and nine more rushing. Schager hopes to arrive in Manoa in June.