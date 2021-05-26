Rainbow Warriors football will appear on CBS Sports Network twice this fall

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team will appear twice nationally on CBS Sports Network this season, which the Mountain West announced as part of its 32-game CBS Sports national television package for the 2021 season.
UH’s first scheduled appearance is at home against Fresno State, Oct. 2 with kick-off scheduled for 5:00 p.m. HT at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. Two weeks later, CBSSN will air UH’s road game at Nevada, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.
This season marks the second year of the Mountain West’s six-year television contract with CBS Sports and FOX Sports. The FOX Sports national television package will be announced on Thursday.
Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawai’i) and Stadium will be announced in the coming months.
