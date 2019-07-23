Rainbow Warriors football picked fourth in MW West Division

LAS VEGAS – The University of Hawai’i football team was picked fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West’s preseason poll as voted by the league’s media while senior slot receiver Cedric Byrd II was named to the all-conference team
The Rainbow Warriors received one first place vote and 67 total points. West Division favorite Fresno State received 17 first place votes and 122 points followed by San Diego State (3; 106), Nevada (74), UH, UNLV (51), and San Jose State (21).
In the Mountain Division Boise State received 15 first place votes and 120 points while Utah State earned six first place votes and 108 points. Air Force (73) was picked third followed by Wyoming (66), Colorado State (52), and New Mexico (22).
The two divisional winners will meet in the MW Championship Game on Dec. 7 with the host the highest winning percentage in conference games only and head-to-head competition serving as the first tiebreaker.
Byrd II, a senior from Los Angeles, Calif., finished second on the team and eighth in the Mountain West with 970 receiving yards, averaging 69.3 yards per game. He was also tied for second on the team and tied for fifth in the MW in touchdown receptions with nine.
Just last week, Byrd II was selected to the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The award is given to the nation’s top receiver, regardless of position.
WEST DIVISION
Rk Team (first-place) – Points
1. Fresno State (17) – 122
2. San Diego State (3) – 106
3. Nevada – 74
4. Hawai’i (1) – 67
5. UNLV – 51
6. San José State – 21
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Rk Team (first-place) – Points
1. Boise State (15) – 120
2. Utah State (6) – 108
3. Air Force – 73
4. Wyoming – 66
5. Colorado State – 52
6. New Mexico – 22
2019 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Offense
QB Jordan Love**, Jr., Utah State
WR John Hightower, Sr., Boise State
WR Cedric Byrd II, Sr., Hawai’i
RB Juwan Washington, Sr., San Diego State
RB Toa Taua, So., Nevada
OL Ezra Cleveland*, Jr., Boise State
OL John Molchon*, Sr., Boise State
OL Jake Nelson, Sr., Nevada
OL Keith Ismael*, Jr., San Diego State
OL Justin Polu, Sr., UNLV
TE Jared Rice**, Sr., Fresno State
Defense
DL Jordan Jackson** Jr., Air Force
DL David Moa, Sr., Boise State
DL Curtis Weaver*, Jr., Boise State
DL Tipa Galeai**, Sr. , Utah State
LB Mykal Walker*, Sr., Fresno State
LB Kyahva Tezino*, Sr., San Diego State
LB David Woodward **, Jr., Utah State
DB Jeremy Fejedelem, Sr., Air Force
DB Juju Hughes**, Sr., Fresno State
DB Tariq Thompson**, Jr., San Diego State
DB DJ Williams, So., Utah State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse*, Jr., Colorado State
PK Cooper Rothe*, Sr., Wyoming
KR/PR Savon Scarver*, Jr., Utah State
Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Love, Jr., QB, Utah State
Defensive Player of the Year: Curtis Weaver, Jr., DL, Boise State
Special Teams Player of the Year: Cooper Rothe, Sr., PK, Wyoming
* – member of the 2018 All-Mountain West first team
** – member of the 2018 All-Mountain West second team