Rainbow Warriors football picked fourth in MW West Division

by: Hawaii Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Rainbow Warriors football

LAS VEGAS – The University of Hawai’i football team was picked fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West’s preseason poll as voted by the league’s media while senior slot receiver Cedric Byrd II was named to the all-conference team

The Rainbow Warriors received one first place vote and 67 total points. West Division favorite Fresno State received 17 first place votes and 122 points followed by San Diego State (3; 106), Nevada (74), UH, UNLV (51), and San Jose State (21).

In the Mountain Division Boise State received 15 first place votes and 120 points while Utah State earned six first place votes and 108 points. Air Force (73) was picked third followed by Wyoming (66), Colorado State (52), and New Mexico (22).

The two divisional winners will meet in the MW Championship Game on Dec. 7 with the host the highest winning percentage in conference games only and head-to-head competition serving as the first tiebreaker. 

Byrd II, a senior from Los Angeles, Calif., finished second on the team and eighth in the Mountain West with 970 receiving yards, averaging 69.3 yards per game. He was also tied for second on the team and tied for fifth in the MW in touchdown receptions with nine.

Just last week, Byrd II was selected to the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The award is given to the nation’s top receiver, regardless of position. 

WEST DIVISION
Rk    Team (first-place) – Points
1.      Fresno State (17) – 122
2.      San Diego State (3) – 106
3.      Nevada –  74
4.      Hawai’i (1) – 67
5.      UNLV – 51
6.      San José State – 21

MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Rk    Team (first-place) – Points
1.      Boise State (15) – 120
2.      Utah State (6) – 108
3.      Air Force – 73
4.      Wyoming – 66
5.      Colorado State – 52
6.      New Mexico – 22

2019 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Offense
QB    Jordan Love**, Jr., Utah State
WR   John Hightower, Sr., Boise State
WR   Cedric Byrd II, Sr., Hawai’i
RB    Juwan Washington, Sr., San Diego State
RB    Toa Taua, So., Nevada
OL    Ezra Cleveland*, Jr., Boise State
OL    John Molchon*, Sr., Boise State
OL    Jake Nelson, Sr., Nevada
OL    Keith Ismael*, Jr., San Diego State
OL    Justin Polu, Sr.,  UNLV
TE    Jared Rice**, Sr., Fresno State

Defense
DL    Jordan Jackson** Jr., Air Force
DL    David Moa, Sr., Boise State
DL    Curtis Weaver*, Jr.,  Boise State
DL    Tipa Galeai**, Sr. , Utah State
LB     Mykal Walker*, Sr., Fresno State
LB     Kyahva Tezino*, Sr., San Diego State
LB     David Woodward **, Jr., Utah State
DB    Jeremy Fejedelem, Sr., Air Force
DB    Juju Hughes**, Sr., Fresno State
DB    Tariq Thompson**, Jr., San Diego State
DB    DJ Williams, So., Utah State

Specialists
P       Ryan Stonehouse*, Jr., Colorado State
PK    Cooper Rothe*, Sr., Wyoming
KR/PR Savon Scarver*, Jr., Utah State

Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Love, Jr., QB, Utah State
Defensive Player of the Year: Curtis Weaver, Jr., DL, Boise State
Special Teams Player of the Year: Cooper Rothe, Sr., PK, Wyoming

* – member of the 2018 All-Mountain West first team
** – member of the 2018 All-Mountain West second team

