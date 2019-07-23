Rainbow Warriors football picked fourth in MW West Division

LAS VEGAS – The University of Hawai’i football team was picked fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West’s preseason poll as voted by the league’s media while senior slot receiver Cedric Byrd II was named to the all-conference team



The Rainbow Warriors received one first place vote and 67 total points. West Division favorite Fresno State received 17 first place votes and 122 points followed by San Diego State (3; 106), Nevada (74), UH, UNLV (51), and San Jose State (21).



In the Mountain Division Boise State received 15 first place votes and 120 points while Utah State earned six first place votes and 108 points. Air Force (73) was picked third followed by Wyoming (66), Colorado State (52), and New Mexico (22).



The two divisional winners will meet in the MW Championship Game on Dec. 7 with the host the highest winning percentage in conference games only and head-to-head competition serving as the first tiebreaker.



Byrd II, a senior from Los Angeles, Calif., finished second on the team and eighth in the Mountain West with 970 receiving yards, averaging 69.3 yards per game. He was also tied for second on the team and tied for fifth in the MW in touchdown receptions with nine.



Just last week, Byrd II was selected to the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The award is given to the nation’s top receiver, regardless of position.



WEST DIVISION

Rk Team (first-place) – Points

1. Fresno State (17) – 122

2. San Diego State (3) – 106

3. Nevada – 74

4. Hawai’i (1) – 67

5. UNLV – 51

6. San José State – 21

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Rk Team (first-place) – Points

1. Boise State (15) – 120

2. Utah State (6) – 108

3. Air Force – 73

4. Wyoming – 66

5. Colorado State – 52

6. New Mexico – 22



2019 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB Jordan Love**, Jr., Utah State

WR John Hightower, Sr., Boise State

WR Cedric Byrd II, Sr., Hawai’i

RB Juwan Washington, Sr., San Diego State

RB Toa Taua, So., Nevada

OL Ezra Cleveland*, Jr., Boise State

OL John Molchon*, Sr., Boise State

OL Jake Nelson, Sr., Nevada

OL Keith Ismael*, Jr., San Diego State

OL Justin Polu, Sr., UNLV

TE Jared Rice**, Sr., Fresno State



Defense

DL Jordan Jackson** Jr., Air Force

DL David Moa, Sr., Boise State

DL Curtis Weaver*, Jr., Boise State

DL Tipa Galeai**, Sr. , Utah State

LB Mykal Walker*, Sr., Fresno State

LB Kyahva Tezino*, Sr., San Diego State

LB David Woodward **, Jr., Utah State

DB Jeremy Fejedelem, Sr., Air Force

DB Juju Hughes**, Sr., Fresno State

DB Tariq Thompson**, Jr., San Diego State

DB DJ Williams, So., Utah State



Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse*, Jr., Colorado State

PK Cooper Rothe*, Sr., Wyoming

KR/PR Savon Scarver*, Jr., Utah State



Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Love, Jr., QB, Utah State

Defensive Player of the Year: Curtis Weaver, Jr., DL, Boise State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Cooper Rothe, Sr., PK, Wyoming



* – member of the 2018 All-Mountain West first team

** – member of the 2018 All-Mountain West second team