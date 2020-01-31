Rainbow Warriors’ Drew Buggs is a changed man after mom’s passing

“It was tough. I just wanted to be there for my family.”

Drew Buggs is the unquestioned heartbeat of the Rainbow Warriors basketball team. But this season the junior point guard is playing with a heavy heart.

Drew’s mom, Mary passed away from breast cancer in October, just three weeks before the ‘Bows season opener.

“It was hard,” said Buggs. “It was hard to process it. Everything kind of shifted. Basketball took a back seat.”

After spending about a week and a half at home, Buggs made it back to practice for and play in the teams first game.

“I knew that my mom would want me to be able to fulfill my commitment to the team,” said Buggs. “I knew I had to be there for my brothers. I know how happy it made my mom when I was doing what I loved and playing basketball.”

He’s played in every game this season, but none feel like they used to.

“It still feels different,” said Buggs. “It’s a every day battle. I think about my mom every day. At the same time basketball does allow me to get away. So a lot of times in the game I just get locked into the game and wanting to help my team win that everything else comes second.”

Drew’s mom was an accomplished basketball player, herself, in high school, in Iowa.

“She took me to the Lakers championship parade after the ‘01-‘02 season,” said Buggs. “She knew how much I loved the Lakers, how much I loved Kobe. And for her to take me there when it was crowded without my dad, that means a lot to me.”

Everything Drew has been through has shaped who he is.

“It just helped me want to make an impact while I’m here,” said Buggs. “In whatever aspect I can make an impact on someone’s life, whether it’s the team, the university, some fans, just give all I got because you only have one life and you want to make the most of it.”

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s next game is Saturday night against CSUN, at the Stan Sheriff Center.