Rainbow Warriors defense relishes first day of full pads

The University of Hawaii football team donned their full pads on Wednesday for the first time this training camp.

The defensive side of the ball started the first full-contact offense vs defense live period with an interception on the first play from junior defensive back Eugene Ford.

The defense was happy to have the complete compliment of gear.

“I feel like the defense came out with a purpose,” said junior linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard. “We came out to prove that we’re not just moving around when there’s no pads, no full contact, that when it comes down to it on gameday, we’ll show up.”

Head coach Nick Rolovich said the defense outperformed the offense.

“I loved the intensity of the defense. The offense was poor. The energy wasn’t there.”

“The defense is bringing some serious juice and togetherness and ingredients that make you think that we could be improved on that side,” said Rolovich.

Fall Practice Schedule (all practices after Aug. 3 are closed to the public)

Friday, July 26 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 27 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 Off

Monday, July 29 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 8:00 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 8:00 a.m.