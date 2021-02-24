Rainbow Warriors continue Golden State swing with series opening sweep over UC San Diego

The second-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team opened the second half of their season starting four match road swing in California with a straight sets sweep over number-11 UC San Diego on Wednesday night.

The Rainbow Warriors controlled from start to finish on their way to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 victory.

Reigning AVCA and Big West Conference player of the week Rado Parapunov led the charge with 12 kills and nine blocks, while fellow senior All-American Colton Cowell pitched in with 11 kills and four digs including a foot save near the end of the second set.

‘Bows continued Golden State swing with series opening sweep over UC San Diego • Play of the night featured a foot save by Colton Cowell that saved @ParapunovRado from a scolding by HC Charlie Wade • For recap 👉🏽 https://t.co/VNEdov7FyN @HawaiiMensVB #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/mXbNP2Tpae — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 25, 2021

The victory over UC San Diego is the thirteenth consecutive in the series for UH dating back to 2012.

Off to a 3-0 start to the season, the ‘Bows close out the current road trip with a second match against the Tritons on Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 5:00pm HST and will be streamed via ESPN3 and the ESPN+.