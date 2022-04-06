The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will close out its regular season home schedule by hosting a pair of Big West Conference matches against fifth-ranked UC Santa Barbara, Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors (18-5, 3-3 BWC) will look to bounce back after a pair of losses to No. 2 Long Beach State last week and will host the Gauchos (16-6, 5-2), whom they’ve defeated 10 consecutive times dating back to 2017.

Following Saturday’s match, libero Avery Enriques , middle blocker Kyler Presho , and middle blocker Max Rosenfeld will be honored in the traditional Senior Night ceremony. Enriques and Presho are grad transfers who are competing in their first seasons at UH. Rosenfeld is a fourth-year junior who will not return next season for his final year of eligibility.

UH leads the all-time series, 54-37, which includes a current 10-match win streak dating back to 2017.

Last season, UH won all four meetings with the Gauchos including in the semifinals of the NCAA Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

UH has won six straight over the Gauchos in Honolulu dating back to 2015.

UH needs three more aces to eclipse the program’s single-season rally-scoring record of 174 set in 2019.

UH has won 13 consecutive home conference matches dating back to 2018.