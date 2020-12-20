Rainbow Warriors close nonconference slate with rout over UH-Hilo

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team toppled Hawaii-Hilo 89-66 to close out nonconference play on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Four players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Warriors, led by Casdon Jardine’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, along with Justin Webster’s team-high 15 points. The ‘Bows were 9-for-19 from beyond the arc, including Jardine’s game-high three 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had a double-double as well for the Vulcans, scoring a game-high 18 points to go with 10 boards.

Similar to its season opener against Hawaii Pacific a week ago, the ‘Bows pulled away in the second half. With a startling lineup that saw freshman Biwali Bayles start instead of Junior Madut, the ‘Bows led 37-27 at the break. Bayles provided a spark with his playmaking, dishing out a game-high five assists to go with four rebounds and six points.

Center Bernardo da Silva, who started four games at center for UH last year, returned from injury to make his season debut. The sophomore finished with two points and nine rebounds.

Hawaii improves to 2-0 and enters conference play undefeated for the first time since the 2004-2005 season, albeit under circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rainbow Warriors begin Big West Conference competition with a pair of home games on consecutive days against Cal Poly. The first game takes place on Sunday, Dec. 27 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will also be televised on Spectrum Sports and broadcast on ESPN 1420.