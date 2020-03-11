‘It’s going to be different, but no excuses’; ‘Bows get ready for BWC Tournament game against UC Davis in an empty arena

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team meets UC Davis for the second time in a week when the teams face off in the Big West Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 12 at the Honda Center.

The fourth-seeded Rainbow Warriors and fifth-seeded Aggies will tangle in the final game of the opening day at 5:30 p.m. HST.

Of course, much of the storyline of the showdown stems around The Big West Conference announcing on Tuesday that this week’s men’s and women’s basketball tournament will be played without spectators as a precaution for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Rainbows, in a win-or-go-home scenario with their season on the line, the empty seats will not be a factor in preperation or execution of the game.

“We’re just going to embrace the challenge and enjoy the heck out of it and represent Hawaii to the highest degree,” said UH head coach Eran Ganot on Wednesday. “Like anything we talk about that situation and then we move on, so we shifted gears. We’re locked into again, the opportunity that we have. The opportunity to play this great game with this great team to compete. That hasn’t been taken away from us. It would be nice if we could play in front of our fans and our support system. In particular when you have such a special and great one, but we don’t have that, but we will be representing them.”

This will be the second meeting between the teams in a one-week span. Hawai’i swept the regular-season series with the Aggies following a 67-65 comeback win at Davis on March 5. A game that was played with a loud and energetic Aggies fan-base that rode the highs and lows of building and losing big leads, only to have the ‘Bows win on a late shot for a second time this season.

“It’s going to be different for sure. I can’t recall playing a game like that with no fans at a high level so it’s going to be different but no excuses,” said UH junior guard Drew Buggs. “We got to come out there, we’ve been through a lot of adversity this year so I feel like this is going to prepare us. We’re going to be prepared for a different kind of game and it’s going to be different but all we need is the guys in the locker room and the guys that are here that traveled with us to be ready to go.”

The quarterfinal showdown will be available via stream at ESPN3.com and the ESPN App.

Game 31 – Big West Tournament Quarterfinals

Who: No. 4 Hawai’i (17-13, 8-8 Big West) vs. No. 5 UC Davis (14-18, 8-8 Big West)

When: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Time: 8:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. HT

Where: Honda Center (18,336) – Anaheim, Calif.

Television: ESPN3. Rashaun Haylock (PxP), Richie Schueler (Color), and Megan Reza (Sideline)

Streaming Video:WatchESPN.com/ESPN App

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.

Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats:StatBroadcast.com

Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (86-56). Jim Les is in his ninth season at UC Davis (134-153) and 17th season overall (268-293).

Series Information: UH leads, 11-6.



Game Story Lines

This will be the second tournament meeting between the teams. No. 5 UH upset top-seeded UCD, 65-58, in the 2015 semifinals.

UH has bowed out of the quarterfinals in each of the last three tournaments, including last-second losses by one (UC Irvine) and two points (LBSU) in each of the last two seasons.

This will be UH’s fifth mainland game in its last seven contests. UH has been on the mainland since Tuesday, March 3 after ending the regular-season at UC Davis and CSUN. He leads the team at 15.9 ppg and 90 three-pointers made.

UH is led by first-team all-Big West selection Eddie Stansberry, who is coming off a career-high 31-point performance at CSUN.

UH finished Big West play at 8-8. UH has never had a losing conference record since joining the Big West in 2012-13.

